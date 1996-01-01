5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacterial Conjugation
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The process by which one bacterium transfers genetic material to another via direct contact is known as conjugation. With the help of the _________, contact is made between the two cells.
The process by which one bacterium transfers genetic material to another via direct contact is known as conjugation. With the help of the _________, contact is made between the two cells.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
flagellum
B
cell membrane
C
f-pilus
D
cilia