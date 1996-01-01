3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Chi Square Analysis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The normal range of chi-square values is determined by the number of degrees of freedom (df) and the level of significance (alpha) employed. In general, a lower chi-square value implies a better match between the observed and predicted values, whereas a greater number suggests a worse fit. What does it mean when the chi-square value exceeds the critical value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The chi-square value has no relationship with the fit between the actual and predicted data.
B
The chi-square value is insignificant.
C
The observed data significantly differs from the expected values.
D
The observed data fits the expected values perfectly.