3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Understanding Independent Assortment
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How is the principle of independent assortment of characters demonstrated using pea plants with the traits of tall and dwarf and smooth and wrinkled seeds?
How is the principle of independent assortment of characters demonstrated using pea plants with the traits of tall and dwarf and smooth and wrinkled seeds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the observation that F1 progeny are tall.
B
the F2 population has tall and dwarf plants in a 3:1 ratio and smooth and wrinkled seeded plants in a 3:1 ratio.
C
the F2 population has tall and dwarf plants.
D
the F2 population has smooth and wrinkled seeded plants.