2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (RR) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea with a wrinkled (rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea, what are the two resulting genotypes of the offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RRYY; RrYy
B
rryy; RRyy
C
RrYy; Rryy
D
RrYY; rrYy