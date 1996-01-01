4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose genes B and C are very close together on the same chromosome. What can we expect from the gametes formed after meiotic cell division?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They will be all genetically diverse and rare
B
They will form diploid cells
C
The gamete types will be in unequal proportions
D
The number of daughter cells will be cut in half