5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacterial Conjugation
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
When it comes to the conjugation of an Hfr bacterium and an F- bacterium, which of the following statements is not true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The DNA of the main chromosome is transferred to a recipient cell during an Hfr X F- conjugation.
B
During conjugation, the Hfr and F- bacteria establish a physical connection.
C
Genes from the Hfr bacterium that is close to the leading sides of the F origin of transfer are more likely to be transferred to the F- bacteria than genes from the F- bacteria that are further away.
D
As the Hfr chromosome replicates, the free 3' end moves through the transfer pore that connects the two bacteria.