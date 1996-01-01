1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
1. Introduction to Genetics Fundamentals of Genetics
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the significance of the antiparallel orientation of the two strands of DNA?
What is the significance of the antiparallel orientation of the two strands of DNA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It allows for transcription to occur easily
B
It ensures that the two strands are complementary to each other
C
It allows for efficient replication of DNA
D
It prevents the reunion of DNA strands during DNA replication