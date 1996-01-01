2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about Mendel's conclusions about how traits are passed down through generations is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A heredity factor (gene) is required for the production of a specific trait.
B
Each individual inherits two copies of a gene, one from each parent.
C
Each individual donates two copies of each gene in their gametes.
D
All of the above.