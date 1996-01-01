2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
The tall (B) and purple flower (C) pea plants are dominant over the short (b) and white flower (c) pea plants. If a tall and purple flower pea plant with genotype BbCc is allowed to self-fertilize, which of the following genotypes can produce short purple flowers?
A
bbCC
B
bbcc
C
BBCC
D
BbCc