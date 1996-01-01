2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
A test cross is used to identify the genetic makeup of an organism. Why can't we utilize phenotypes to determine the dominant traits?
A
Because phenotypes are constantly changing.
B
Because phenotypes are sensitive to mutations.
C
Because phenotypes do not accurately reflect genotypes.
D
Because phenotypes are not related in any way to organisms' genotypes.