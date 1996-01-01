17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
Which of the following statements based on the non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) pathway in E.coli is incorrect?
A
It involves the direct ligation of the broken ends of the DNA molecule.
B
It is used to repair single-strand breaks in the DNA.
C
It is an error-prone repair pathway.
D
Mutations can occur as a result of base pair deletion or insertion caused by inappropriate NHEJ.