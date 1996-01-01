10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Factor-independent transcription termination in bacteria requires the presence of:
A
A stem-loop structure in the RNA transcript.
B
A GC-rich sequence followed by a series of A residues in the DNA template strand.
C
A poly A signal sequence in the DNA template strand.
D
A termination factor called the rho factor.