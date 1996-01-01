3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Understanding Independent Assortment
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a true statement about the blood group systems?
Which of the following is a true statement about the blood group systems?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The alleles for ABO blood group system are linked with alleles of MN blood group system
B
The alleles for ABO blood group system are linked with alleles of Rh blood group system
C
The alleles for MN blood group system are linked with alleles of Rh blood group system
D
The alleles for ABO, MN and Rh blood group systems are assorting independently of each other