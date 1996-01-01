4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Chi Square and Linkage
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly describes linkage disequilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is the tendency of two genes to be inherited together
B
It is the random association of alleles at different loci
C
It is the degree of loss of genetic variation
D
It is the non-random association of alleles at different loci in a population