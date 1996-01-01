21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose in a population of spiders, the black allele (A) is dominant over the gray (a) allele. If the frequency of the black allele is 70%, what is the frequency of the Aa genotype assuming that the population is under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Suppose in a population of spiders, the black allele (A) is dominant over the gray (a) allele. If the frequency of the black allele is 70%, what is the frequency of the Aa genotype assuming that the population is under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50%
B
70%
C
42%
D
35%