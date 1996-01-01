21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population, the frequency of the ABO blood group alleles are as follows:
f (IA) = 0.40
f(IB) = 0.25
f (IO)= 0.35.
What is the genotypic frequency of individuals with the type "O" blood group in the above-mentioned population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0625
B
0.1225
C
0.16
D
0.2