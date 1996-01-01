3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
If we cross a purpled-flower pea plant and a white-flower pea plant and produce F1 progeny. Which of the following traits might be present for us to conclude that they display incomplete dominance?
A
white flowers
B
purple flowers
C
big flowers
D
pink flowers