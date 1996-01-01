2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
A male is heterozygous for Phenylketonuria (PKU). If he marries a female that is also heterozygous for PKU and has four children, what is the probability of having at least one child affected by PKU?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
76%
B
68%
C
50%
D
80%