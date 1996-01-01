12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A structural gene region with three genes and a multipart regulatory region make up the lac operon. Which of the following lists of the structural genes that encode the enzymes is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lacZ encodes β-galactosidase
B
lacA encodes permease
C
lacY encodes transacetylase
D
Both b and c