19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the role of a trained professional counselor in interpreting test results related to genetic abnormalities?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic counselors can help patients understand the results of genetic testing for cancer risk.
B
Genetic counselors are not trained to interpret test results.
C
Test results do not need to be interpreted by a genetic counselor.
D
Only medical doctors can interpret test results.