2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a yellow and round pea (GgWw) is crossed with a green and round pea (ggWw), using the Punnet square, what is the probability of producing a yellow and wrinkled pea in the F1 generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2
B
9/16
C
3/16
D
1/8