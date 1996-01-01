9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
During metaphase, microtubules bind to the chromosome's kinetochore holding it in place. What happens to the microtubules that do not bind to kinetochores?
A
They disappear
B
They move toward the poles
C
They grab on the microtubules from the opposite pole
D
They are converted into enzymes