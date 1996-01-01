2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (Rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea with a round (Rr) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea, what is the probability of producing smooth-seeded peas?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/4
B
2/3
C
3/4
D
1/8