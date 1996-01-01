17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following DNA repair mechanisms reduces the final error rate if some incorrect nucleotides escape the proofreading process and prevent base substitution mutation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA polymerase
B
Translesion DNA synthesis
C
Non-homologous end joining
D
Mismatch repair