2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
If one of the parental genotypes is homozygous recessive for a specific trait, what genotype can the other parent have if all of their offspring are heterozygous?
If one of the parental genotypes is homozygous recessive for a specific trait, what genotype can the other parent have if all of their offspring are heterozygous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
homozygous recessive
B
homozygous dominant
C
heterozygous
D
data is insufficient to make a conclusion