10. Transcription Transcription in Prokaryotes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The base pair sequence of a coding DNA strand is given below:
5'-TACGTATCCATCGCTCA- 3'
Which of the following would be the sequence of mRNA transcribed from the template strand of that DNA segment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5'-UACGUAUCCAUCGCUCA-3'
B
3'-AUGCGAUCGGUACGUAC-5'
C
5'-UACGUAUAGGUAGCGAG-3'
D
3'-UACGUAUAGGUAGCGAG-5'