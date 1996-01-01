5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The DNA from a bacterium with genotype a+b+c+ was used to transform a bacteria with genotype abc. The highest number of transformants were observed when recombination occurred between a and c or b and c. Determine the linked genes based on this observation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a and b
B
a and c
C
b and c
D
None of the above