5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the term genetic complementation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The process of introducing a foreign DNA fragment into a host cell
B
The process of replicating DNA in a laboratory setting
C
The phenomenon in which two different mutations that cause the same phenotype are present in different genes and can complement each other
D
The study of the genetic code of organisms and how it influences their traits