4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
If you want to detect recombinant offspring in Drosophila, what should the genotypes of the female and male parents be?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Female: heterozygous; Male: heterozygous
B
Female: heterozygous; Male: homozygous recessive
C
Female: homozygous recessive; Male: heterozygous
D
Female: homozygous recessive; Male: homozygous recessive