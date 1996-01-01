17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wild-type polypeptide has the following sequence:
''Met–Leu–Lys–Thr–Ser–Pro–Gln–His–Arg–Asp–Cys''
Which of the following mutations would result in a truncated polypeptide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Met→Arg
B
His→Ser
C
Pro→Asp
D
Cys→Ter