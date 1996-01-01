3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A male mouse with black fur (Bb) was mated to a female mouse with white fur (bb). The female produces a litter of 12 pups with 7 black and 5 white fur. Determine the chi-square value for the fur color.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.167
B
0.234
C
0.334
D
0.667