20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that the height of a tree is controlled by three polygenes. It has a maximum height of 20 meters and a minimum height of 5 meters. Determine the height of a tree with the AaBbCc genotype.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 meters
B
12.5 meters
C
17.5 meters
D
20 meters