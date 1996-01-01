1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Recessive alleles can only produce recessive phenotype if:
A
the allele copy from the mother is recessive and the allele copy from the father is dominant
B
the allele copy from the mother is dominant and the allele copy from the father is recessive
C
the allele copy from the mother is recessive and the allele copy from the father is recessive
D
the allele copy from the mother is dominant and the allele copy from the father is dominant