3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Concordance refers to the probability of two individuals obtaining a certain trait considering that one of them has that trait. Which of the following is therefore true if we apply it to dizygotic twins?
A
They are fully concordant
B
Half of the genetic traits are concordant and half are discordant
C
They are fully discordant
D
None of the options is correct