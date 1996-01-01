21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A population of 5,000 individuals has five different alleles for a gene. After sorting the individuals by genotype, it is found that there are 2000 individuals with the first allele, 1000 with the second, 800 with the third, 700 with the fourth, and 500 with the fifth. What is the frequency of the fifth allele in the population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.4
B
0.25
C
0.1
D
0.05