10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a key difference between the bacterial promoters and eukaryotic promoters transcribed by RNA polymerase II?
A
Bacterial promoters lack a TATA box, whereas eukaryotic promoters contain one.
B
Eukaryotic promoters contain a Pribnow box, whereas bacterial promoters lack one.
C
Bacterial promoters are composed of introns and exons, whereas eukaryotic promoters are not.
D
Eukaryotic promoters contain a -35 box, whereas bacterial promoters do not.