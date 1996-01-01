1. Introduction to Genetics
Modern Genetics
1. Introduction to Genetics Modern Genetics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the potential benefits of sharing the results of a genetic test with a spouse or partner?
What are the potential benefits of sharing the results of a genetic test with a spouse or partner?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increased understanding and support.
B
The ability to make informed decisions about health and lifestyle.
C
It can provide an opportunity to discuss family planning.
D
All of the above.