5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses / Bacterial Transformation / Problem 7

DNA from a Bacillus subtilis strain with genotype trp+tyr+ was transformed into another Bacillus subtilis strain with genotype trp−tyr−. The transformants obtained were as follows: trp−tyr+ = 100, trp+tyr− = 125 and trp+tyr+ = 175. Determine the incorrect conclusion in relation to this experiment.