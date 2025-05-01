2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance / Dihybrid Cross / Problem 5

The genes for wing color and size in beetles assort independently. The red color allele (R) of the wing is dominant over the white color allele (r), whereas the normal wing allele (L) is dominant over the short wing allele (l). Determine the phenotypic ratio of red to white-winged offspring produced when a beetle with normal red wings (heterozygous for both traits) is mated with a beetle having short white wings.

