Genetics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance / Understanding Independent Assortment / Problem 11
What is the percentage of the offspring with phenotype dwarf plant with yellow fruit, if a plant with RrTt genotype is crossed with a plant that is rrtt, in which the red fruit (R) is dominant over yellow fruit (r) and tallness (T) is dominant over dwarfness (t)?
Learn this concept