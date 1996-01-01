- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Translation: Videos & Practice Problems
Translation Practice Problems
Which of the following is not correctly matched with its role in protein synthesis?
Identify the option that depicts the correct sequence of the following steps:
1. Translation
2. Post-translational modifications
3. Transcription
4. Packaging
5. Transport
Which of the following options correctly describes the location of the Shine-Dalgarno (SD) sequence in the prokaryotic mRNA molecule?
Consensus sequences are DNA or RNA sequences that represent the most common or typical nucleotide at each position within a group of related sequences. How is a consensus sequence identified?
A polycistronic mRNA is a type of messenger RNA (mRNA) that contains multiple protein-coding sequences within a single transcript. Polycistronic mRNAs are commonly found in:
Among prokaryotes, which of the following amino acids is the first one to be incorporated into a developing polypeptide chain?