Multiple Choice
Given the mRNA sequence: aug ccg ucg auc cgg uaa, what is the corresponding polypeptide chain produced during translation?
12
views
The following figure contains several examples of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence. Using the seven Shine–Dalgarno sequences from E. coli, determine the consensus sequence and describe its location relative to the start codon.
In prokaryotes, which of the following sequences is responsible for initiating translation?
The methionine used to initiate translation is the same methionine used during translation elongation.