Which of the following chemical reactions provides the ribosome with the energy required to complete translation?
11. Translation
Translation
- Multiple Choice580views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the wobble hypothesis?858views2rank
- Textbook Question
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?566views
- Textbook Question
On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?687views
- Textbook Question
What experimental information verifies that certain codons in mRNA specify chain termination during translation?634views
- Textbook Question
How do we know, based on studies of Neurospora nutritional mutations, that one gene specifies one enzyme?630views
- Textbook Question
You conduct a study in which the transcriptional fusion of regulatory sequences of a particular gene with a reporter gene results in relatively uniform expression of the reporter gene in all cells of an organism. A translational fusion with the same gene shows reporter gene expression only in the nucleus of a specific cell type. Discuss some biological causes for the difference in expression patterns of the two transgenes.485views
- Textbook Question
The human mitochondrial genome encodes only 22 tRNAs, but at least 32 tRNAs are needed for cytoplasmic translation. How are all codons in mitochondrial transcripts accommodated by only 22 tRNAs? The Plasmodium mitochondrial genome does not encode any tRNAs; how are genes of the Plasmodium mitochondrial genome translated?632views
- Textbook Question
Contrast the roles of tRNA and mRNA during translation, and list all enzymes that participate in the transcription and translation process.817views
- Textbook Question
Outline the events that occur during initiation of translation in E. coli.587views
- Textbook Question
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Assume the mRNA is written in the correct reading frame. Determine the amino acid sequence encoded by this fragment. Identify the N- and C-terminal directions of the polypeptide.666views
- Textbook Question
During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?1037views
- Textbook Question
The α chain of eukaryotic hemoglobin is composed of 141 amino acids. What is the minimum number of nucleotides in an mRNA coding for this polypeptide chain?744views
- Textbook Question
Assuming that each nucleotide in an mRNA is 0.34 nm long, how many triplet codes can simultaneously occupy the space in a ribosome that is 20 nm in diameter?841views
- Textbook Question
Describe the central dogma of molecular genetics and how it serves as the basis of modern genetics.714views