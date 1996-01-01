In terms of the polycistronic composition of mRNAs and the presence or absence of Shine–Dalgarno sequences, compare and contrast bacterial, archaeal, and eukaryotic mRNAs.
Organisms of all three domains of life usually use the mRNA codon AUG as the start codon.
Despite AUG being the most common start codon sequence, very few proteins have methionine as the first amino acid. Why is this the case?
Organisms of all three domains of life usually use the mRNA codon AUG as the start codon.
Do organisms of the three domains use the same amino acid as the initial amino acid in translation? Identify similarities and differences.
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Does the diagram depict molecular activity in a bacterium or a eukaryote? Explain the reasoning for your answer.
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
What process(es) are illustrated in the diagram?
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Which end of the polypeptide is closest to G?
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Indicate where fMet is located in the string to the right of G.
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
What name is given to the object looking like a string of beads that is closest to F?
For the sequences given in the following list, indicate whether DNA replication, transcription, pre-mRNA processing, or translation will be most immediately affected by deletion of the sequence. As precisely as you can, specify what step of the process is directly affected by the deletion.
a. start codon
b. TATA box
c. 5' splice site
d. ori sequence
e. -10 consensus sequence
f. Shine–Dalgarno sequence
g. 5' cap
h. termination sequence