Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 17 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 8
Chapter 17, Problem 8

List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what plasmids are and their role as cloning vectors. Plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules found in bacteria that can replicate independently of chromosomal DNA. They are commonly used to insert foreign DNA into host cells for cloning purposes.
Step 2: List the advantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. These include their small size, which makes them easy to manipulate; high copy number, allowing for the production of many copies of the inserted gene; presence of selectable markers (like antibiotic resistance genes) to identify successful clones; and well-characterized replication origins.
Step 3: Identify the disadvantages of plasmids. These include a limited cloning capacity (usually up to about 10 kb of foreign DNA), which restricts the size of DNA fragments that can be cloned; and sometimes instability when cloning large or complex DNA sequences.
Step 4: Introduce BACs (Bacterial Artificial Chromosomes) and YACs (Yeast Artificial Chromosomes) as alternative cloning vectors designed to overcome plasmid limitations. BACs are derived from bacterial F-plasmids and can carry larger DNA inserts (up to about 300 kb), while YACs are based on yeast chromosomes and can carry even larger DNA fragments (up to about 1 Mb).
Step 5: Explain the advantages BACs and YACs provide over plasmids. These include the ability to clone much larger DNA fragments, which is essential for genome mapping and sequencing projects; greater stability of large inserts; and, in the case of YACs, the ability to perform eukaryotic post-translational modifications and proper chromatin structure formation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plasmids as Cloning Vectors

Plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules used to carry foreign genes into host cells. They replicate independently and are easy to manipulate, making them ideal for cloning small DNA fragments. However, their limited size capacity restricts the length of DNA they can carry, and they may have lower stability in some hosts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:39
Genetic Cloning

Bacterial Artificial Chromosomes (BACs)

BACs are engineered DNA constructs derived from bacterial F-plasmids that can carry large DNA fragments (up to 300 kb). They provide greater stability and allow cloning of much larger genomic regions than plasmids, making them useful for genome mapping and sequencing projects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:39
Bacteria and Viral Chromosome Structure

Yeast Artificial Chromosomes (YACs)

YACs are vectors based on yeast chromosomes that can carry very large DNA inserts (up to 1 Mb). They replicate and segregate like natural chromosomes in yeast cells, enabling cloning of extremely large DNA fragments, which is advantageous for studying complex genomes and large gene clusters.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Artificial Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Although many cloning applications involve introducing recombinant DNA into bacterial host cells, many other cell types are also used as hosts for recombinant DNA. Why?

606
views
Textbook Question

Using DNA sequencing on a cloned DNA segment, you recover the nucleotide sequence shown below. Does this segment contain a palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme? If so, what is the double-stranded sequence of the palindrome, and what enzyme would cut at this sequence?

CAGTATGGATCCCAT

702
views
Textbook Question

Restriction sites are palindromic; that is, they read the same in the 5' to 3' direction on each strand of DNA. What is the advantage of having restriction sites organized this way?

853
views
Textbook Question

What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?

841
views
Textbook Question

In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?

848
views
Textbook Question

If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?

741
views