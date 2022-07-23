Although many cloning applications involve introducing recombinant DNA into bacterial host cells, many other cell types are also used as hosts for recombinant DNA. Why?
List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Plasmids as Cloning Vectors
Bacterial Artificial Chromosomes (BACs)
Yeast Artificial Chromosomes (YACs)
Using DNA sequencing on a cloned DNA segment, you recover the nucleotide sequence shown below. Does this segment contain a palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme? If so, what is the double-stranded sequence of the palindrome, and what enzyme would cut at this sequence?
CAGTATGGATCCCAT
Restriction sites are palindromic; that is, they read the same in the 5' to 3' direction on each strand of DNA. What is the advantage of having restriction sites organized this way?
What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?
In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?
If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?