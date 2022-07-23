Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Modification of Mendelian Ratios
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 8a

In rats, the following genotypes of two independently assorting autosomal genes determine coat color:
Genotype and phenotype combinations for coat color in rats, including gray, yellow, black, and cream.
A third gene pair on a separate autosome determines whether or not any color will be produced. The CC and Cc genotypes allow color according to the expression of the A and B alleles. However, the cc genotype results in albino rats regardless of the A and B alleles present. Determine the F₁ phenotypic ratio of the following crosses:
AAbbCC×aaBBcc

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parents for all three gene pairs: Parent 1 is AAbbCC and Parent 2 is aaBBcc.
Determine the possible gametes each parent can produce based on their genotypes: Parent 1 can produce gametes with A b C alleles, and Parent 2 can produce gametes with a B c alleles.
Combine the gametes from each parent to find the F₁ offspring genotypes: all offspring will have genotype AaBbCc.
Analyze the effect of the third gene (C locus) on coat color: since all offspring have at least one C allele (Cc), color will be expressed according to the A and B alleles.
Use the A and B alleles in the offspring (AaBb) to determine the phenotype based on the given dominance relationships: A–B– results in gray coat color.

