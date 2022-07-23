Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian GeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

In a disputed parentage case, the child is blood type O, while the mother is blood type A. What blood type would exclude a male from being the father? Would the other blood types prove that a particular male was the father?

1
Understand the basics of blood type inheritance: Blood type is determined by the ABO gene, which has three alleles: A, B, and O. The A and B alleles are dominant, while the O allele is recessive.
Determine the possible genotypes for the mother: Since the mother is blood type A, her genotype could be either AA or AO.
Determine the child's genotype: The child is blood type O, which means their genotype must be OO, receiving one O allele from each parent.
Identify the possible genotypes for the father: To have a child with blood type O, the father must contribute an O allele. Therefore, the father could be blood type O (genotype OO), blood type A (genotype AO), or blood type B (genotype BO).
Determine which blood type would exclude a male from being the father: A male with blood type AB (genotype AB) cannot be the father, as he cannot contribute an O allele to the child.

Blood Type Inheritance

Blood type is determined by the ABO gene, which has three alleles: A, B, and O. A person inherits one allele from each parent, resulting in four possible blood types: A, B, AB, and O. In this case, the mother with blood type A can have either AA or AO genotype, while the child with blood type O must have inherited an O allele from both parents.
Paternity Testing and Blood Type Compatibility

Paternity can be inferred through blood type compatibility. If a child has blood type O, both parents must contribute an O allele. Therefore, a male with blood type AB (which has no O allele) can be excluded as the father. Other blood types, such as A or B, may or may not confirm paternity, depending on the specific alleles inherited.
Exclusion vs. Inclusion in Paternity Cases

In paternity testing, exclusion means that a potential father cannot be the biological parent based on blood type, while inclusion suggests that he could be. For example, a male with blood type O or A (AO genotype) could potentially be the father, while a male with blood type AB is definitively excluded. This distinction is crucial in legal and familial contexts.
