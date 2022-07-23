In rats, the following genotypes of two independently assorting autosomal genes determine coat color:

A third gene pair on a separate autosome determines whether or not any color will be produced. The CC and Cc genotypes allow color according to the expression of the A and B alleles. However, the cc genotype results in albino rats regardless of the A and B alleles present. Determine the F₁ phenotypic ratio of the following crosses:

AaBbCc×AaBbcc