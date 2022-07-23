Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 15a

With reference to the eye color phenotypes produced by the recessive, autosomal, unlinked brown and scarlet loci in Drosophila, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following P₁ crosses. (Recall that when both the brown and scarlet alleles are homozygous, no pigment is produced, and the eyes are white.)
Wild type x White

1
Step 1: Identify the genotypes of the parental (P₁) generation. The wild type fly has the genotype for normal pigmentation at both loci (e.g., Brown locus: BB or Bb, Scarlet locus: SS or Ss). The white-eyed fly is homozygous recessive at both loci (Brown locus: bb, Scarlet locus: ss).
Step 2: Determine the gametes produced by each parent. The wild type fly can produce gametes with combinations of dominant alleles (e.g., B and S), while the white-eyed fly can only produce gametes with recessive alleles (b and s).
Step 3: Predict the F₁ generation by performing a Punnett square for the cross. Combine the gametes from the wild type and white-eyed parents to determine the genotypes and phenotypes of the F₁ offspring. All F₁ offspring will be heterozygous at both loci (BbSs) and will have wild type eye color because the dominant alleles mask the recessive ones.
Step 4: Predict the F₂ generation by crossing the F₁ individuals (BbSs x BbSs). Use a dihybrid Punnett square to determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios. Remember that the loci are unlinked, so the alleles assort independently. The phenotypes will include wild type, brown, scarlet, and white eyes.
Step 5: Analyze the phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generation. Recall that white eyes occur only when both loci are homozygous recessive (bbss). Use the 9:3:3:1 ratio typical of dihybrid crosses to determine the proportion of each phenotype.

Autosomal Inheritance

Autosomal inheritance refers to the transmission of genes located on the autosomes, which are the non-sex chromosomes. In Drosophila, traits such as eye color are determined by alleles on these chromosomes. Understanding how these alleles segregate during gamete formation is crucial for predicting phenotypic ratios in offspring.
Autosomal Pedigrees

Recessive Alleles

Recessive alleles are variants of a gene that do not manifest in the phenotype unless two copies are present (homozygous condition). In the context of the question, the brown and scarlet loci are recessive, meaning that the presence of a dominant allele (from the wild type) will mask their expression, leading to specific predictions about the offspring's eye color.
New Alleles and Migration

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypic and phenotypic outcomes of a genetic cross. By organizing the alleles of the parents, it allows for a visual representation of how traits may be inherited in the offspring. This tool is essential for analyzing the F₁ and F₂ generations resulting from the given P₁ crosses.
Chi Square Analysis
Textbook Question

Flower color may be red, white, or pink, and flower shape may be personate or peloric. For the following crosses, determine the P₁ and F₁ genotypes:

Textbook Question

Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.

From the results given above, determine the mode of inheritance by assigning gene symbols and indicating which genotypes yield which phenotypes.

Textbook Question

Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.

Predict the F1 and F2 results of many initial matings between cremello and chestnut horses.

Textbook Question

With reference to the eye color phenotypes produced by the recessive, autosomal, unlinked brown and scarlet loci in Drosophila, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following P₁ crosses. (Recall that when both the brown and scarlet alleles are homozygous, no pigment is produced, and the eyes are white.)

Wild type x Scarlet

Textbook Question

With reference to the eye color phenotypes produced by the recessive, autosomal, unlinked brown and scarlet loci in Drosophila, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following P₁ crosses. (Recall that when both the brown and scarlet alleles are homozygous, no pigment is produced, and the eyes are white.)

Brown x White

Textbook Question

Pigment in mouse fur is only produced when the C allele is present. Individuals of the cc genotype are white. If color is present, it may be determined by the A, a alleles. AA or Aa results in agouti color, while aa results in black coats. What F₁ and F₂ genotypic and phenotypic ratios are obtained from a cross between AACC and aacc mice?

