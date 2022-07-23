For the following crosses, determine as accurately as possible the genotypes of each parent, the parent in whom nondisjunction occurs, and whether nondisjunction takes place in the first or second meiotic division. Both color blindness and hemophilia, a blood-clotting disorder, are X-linked recessive traits. In each case, assume the parents have normal karyotypes.

A man who is color blind and a woman who is wild type have a son with Jacob syndrome (XYY) who has hemophilia.